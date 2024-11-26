UN partners with Azerbaijan to promote ASAN Xidmət model across four continents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the United Nations (UN) have signed a contribution agreement, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by the head of the State Agency, Ulvi Mehdiyev, and the UN Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua.

The agreement envisions the introduction of innovations and capacity development in the public service sector in UN member states based on the ASAN Xidmet model.

The UN has recognized the ASAN Xidmet model, which has become an international brand for Azerbaijan, as a best practice and aims to promote it across member countries.

Under the agreement, government officials in participating countries will receive training on advanced public service management and delivery, drawing from Azerbaijan's experience with ASAN Xidmet. The initiative will also include the development of training materials and the organization of intercontinental international events.

The Deputy Secretary-General also received a briefing on the activities of the ASAN Xidmet Center, the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Bilim Baku Center, the ASAN mobile service, and the ABAD public legal services entity during the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel