Azerbaijan pays record amount of agrarian insurance for damage to orchards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has made large payments for orchards and other crops within the framework of state-supported agrarian insurance, Trend reports via the Agrarian Insurance Fund.

The information states that farmers and farms affected by various events in the Aghstafa and Samukh districts received the payments.

Insurance payments were issued in connection with losses from hurricanes, hail, floods, and other events.

Thus, Kur Fruit Company LLC, located in the Aghstafa district, was paid 214,170 manat ($125,984) for the damage caused to cherry, apple, pear, and peach orchards.

The storm severely damaged the cherry, apple, pear, and peach orchards of Kur Fruit Company LLC, located in Poilu village in the Aghstafa district. The Agrarian Insurance Fund received the report, sent experts to inspect the farm, assessed the damage, and paid the orchards a record amount of 215,170 manat ($126,571). This is the largest insurance payment for damage to orchards in Azerbaijan.

Floods affected the watermelon, sunflower, and barley fields located in the Karabajli village of the Samukh district. After investigating the incident, the Agrarian Insurance Fund paid the farmers 94,500 manat ($55,588) for watermelon fields, 24,500 manat ($14,411) for barley fields, and 39,600 manat ($23,294) for sunflower fields. The payments for watermelons and sunflowers are the highest insurance amounts for these plants.

A hurricane in May of this year seriously damaged cherry, peach, and plum orchards in the Garayeri village of the Samukh district. This event led to an agrarian insurance payment of 25,049 manat ($14,734) for the orchard's damage.

Therefore, the Agrarian Insurance Fund held an event on November 23 to provide insurance payments to farmers in the Aghstafa and Samukh districts affected by natural phenomena.

Leading representatives from the Samukh district executive authority, the Shamkir and Goranboy branches of the Agrarian Insurance Fund, and the state agrarian development centers participated in the events, presenting extensive information about agrarian insurance and payments to farmers affected by natural phenomena.

Moreover, it was noted at the event that as a result of unstable weather conditions and numerous natural phenomena observed this year in most regions of the country, significant damage was caused to farms and sown areas, and crops were flooded. Agstafa and Samukh districts were among the farms most severely affected by these events.

The executive authority of the Samukh district noted that the region's difficult climatic conditions often lead to natural phenomena and damage to farms. They encouraged the farmers to utilize the favorable terms of the state-provided agrarian insurance to safeguard themselves against such incidents.

Addressing the event, Imran Jumshudov, advisor to the chairman of the board of the Agrarian Insurance Fund, noted that the number of farmers benefiting from agrarian insurance and insurance payments is growing rapidly.

During the first nine months of the current year, the Agrarian Insurance Fund provided insurance payments to farmers totaling 3.8 million manat ($2.2 million). It is expected that this amount will exceed 6 million manats by the end of the year. In total, the Agrarian Insurance Fund has made insurance payments to farmers totaling more than 10 million manats ($5.8 million).

The event noted that the state subsidizes agricultural insurance, paying half of the premiums to support the farmer.

The event presented insurance payments to farmers affected by natural phenomena. Farmers and farm managers receiving payments stated that the insurance payment provided them with excellent support, and they are quite satisfied with the work of the agrarian insurance mechanism.

The farmers' questions received detailed answers and explanations.

To note, at present the Agrarian Insurance Fund allows insuring 48 crops, which include cereals and technical crops, melons, and orchards. The Agrarian Insurance Fund insures almost all fruit crops planted in the country.

Detailed information on the products and risks covered by agricultural insurance, as well as on premiums, can be obtained on the Agrarian Insurance Fund's website at www.asf.gov.az and through the “plant insurance calculator” on the website page. Farmers can also get information about agrarian insurance by calling the fund's call center at 1,651 and insuring their farm.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel