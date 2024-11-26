Azerbaijani entrepreneurs venture into fruit orchard development in Russia's Dagestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijani company ISFA LLC has signed a cooperation agreement with the Dagestan branch of the Russian Agricultural Center, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, in the garden of collaboration, Azerbaijani businessmen will sow the seeds of prosperity, cultivating fruitful orchards in the fertile lands of Dagestan.

The plan is set to bear fruit with the establishment of nurseries and the planting of orchards on a 53-hectare plot, where plums, nectarines, cherries, peaches, and olive trees will take root and thrive.

Azerbaijan's agricultural production totaled 10.4 billion manat ($6.11 billion) at current prices from January through September of this year, marking a 0.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Notably, in 2023, the volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan at actual prices was 12.21 billion manat, or $7.18 billion, up 3 percent from 2022. Animal husbandry production rose by 3.2 percent to 6.276 billion manat, or $3.691 billion, while crop production increased by 2.7 percent to 5.933 billion manat, or $3.489 billion.

