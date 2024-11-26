Kyrgyzstan, Austria bind their destinies in harmonious dance of cooperation

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. In a spirit of enlarged cooperation, a tapestry of bilateral agreements was woven, each thread strengthening the bond between Kyrgyzstan and Austria, as President Sadyr Zhaparov graced the Austrian soil with his presence, Trend reports.

During his visit to Austria, Zhaparov held official meetings with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and also met with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

In the course of the meeting, the following documents were acknowledged and signed.:

- A Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of European and International Affairs of Austria for 2025-2026.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance on cooperation in innovative technologies, best practices, and economic collaboration.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance on cooperation in innovative technologies, mining, and mineral resources.

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Finance of Austria.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovations under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Austrian Patent Office.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and ANDRITZ HYDRO GmBH.

After his visit to Austria, President Zhaparov proceeded to Germany for scheduled bilateral discussions with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

