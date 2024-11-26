“AzInTelecom” LLC took part in Africa Tech Festival 2024 (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, took part in the international exhibition - conference "Africa Tech Festival 2024" in the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

“AzInTelecom” LLC presented a stand at the event, which took place in Cape Town, the capital of the RSA. Visitors were provided with detailed information about AzInTelecom's products and services. The majority of visitors were individuals working in the banking and financial technology sectors across the African continent. Throughout the event, attendees expressed great interest in SİMA's digital solutions platform and appreciated the capabilities of AzInTelecom's cloud services.

The annual Africa Tech Festival is traditionally attended by information and communication technology companies from many countries around the world, mostly from Africa. The event provides valuable opportunities for establishing trade relations and expanding international cooperation. This year's event featured exhibitions and seminars where experts shared their insights and companies showcased their latest technology products.