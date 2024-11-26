Event in Azerbaijan's Baku gathers businesses and entrepreneurs under one roof

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is holding an event titled "Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results" in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports.

At the event, attendees will hear about the latest tax laws and regulations, as well as the results of the partnership that was formed with the appropriate government entities, business groups, and entrepreneurs.

The gathering features speeches from Samira Musayeva and Ilkin Veliyev, Deputy Heads of the State Tax Service, Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, and Avaz Guliyev, Deputy Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, among other officials and experts.

Will be updated

