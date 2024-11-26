Turkic-woven "Made in Turan" brand set to hit global shelves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Products from Turkic-speaking countries will soon be introduced to the market under the brand name "Made in Turan," Chairman of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association Jamid Movsumov said in a statement to Trend.

At the Turan E-Commerce and Export Forum, Movsumov took the stage, illuminating the gathering with the unveiling of fresh creations birthed under the banner of "Made in Turan."

"This novel brand will cover a wide range of products, including food, non-food items, and various goods and services," he said.

To note, the Turan E-Commerce and Export Forum is unfurling its sails in Azerbaijan for the very first time.

Put together by the Founder Club and the Azerbaijan Franchising Association, this forum is all about boosting the economic engine of Azerbaijan and shining a spotlight on national brands in the global arena.

