Air Arabia liner flying Moscow-Sharjah makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The captain of the "Air Arabia" aircraft operating the Moscow–Sharjah flight requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

This decision was made due to the sudden deterioration of the health condition of one of the passengers on board.

The "Airbus A320" aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 6:54 PM local time. In response to the incident, the airport's relevant services were placed on high alert.

The emergency medical team promptly provided on-site assistance to the passenger. He was then taken to the hospital for evaluation of his condition.

