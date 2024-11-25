US-based company to assist in implementation of geothermal projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Within COP29, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), and US-based Schlumberger (SLB) for the development of geothermal energy projects in the country, Trend reports via SOCAR Green.

“We are pleased to announce that within COP29 a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between SOCAR Green and SLB for the development of geothermal energy projects in Azerbaijan,” the information notes.

The document was signed by SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev and President of SLB's New Energy division Gavin Rennick.