Azerbaijan's ferrous metal import, export figures fluctuate in 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee showed that during this period Azerbaijan imported 854,051 tons of ferrous metals and relevant products worth $978.19 million, which is $64.81 million (7.09 percent) more than the same period last year in terms of value and 119,927 tons (16.3 percent) more in terms of weight.

In the meantime, the imports of ferrous metals and related products made up 5.88 percent of the nation's total imports.

Additionally, during this period, Azerbaijan exported 84,309 tons of ferrous metals and products made from them, worth $76.86 million, which is $13.9 million (15.3 percent) less than in the same period last year in value and 10,600 tons (11.16 percent) less in weight.

Additionally, ferrous metals and related products made up 0.34 percent of the country's total exports during this period.

