IsDB, Community Jameel join forces to address food security and public health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Community Jameel have formalized a strategic partnership to tackle critical global challenges, including poverty, disease, hunger, and climate change, across IsDB member countries, which collectively represent a population of over 2 billion people, Trend reports via the IsDB.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by IsDB Group Chairman H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and Mohammed Jameel KBE, Founder and Chairman of Community Jameel. The agreement builds on a longstanding collaboration between the two entities, including a 2022 initiative to embed policy labs in governments, announced during the IsDB annual meetings in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The partnership will focus on addressing food security and sustainable urban design, developing innovative responses to public health threats, and leveraging data-driven evidence for policymaking. The collaboration extends to key institutions like the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), the Jameel Institute, and the Jameel Clinic A.I. Hospital Network to integrate advanced research and technology into solutions for pressing issues.

Through the Jameel Institute, the partnership will work to enhance health policies, improve disease understanding, and strengthen connections between governments, research institutions, and communities. The Jameel Clinic A.I. Hospital Network will introduce advanced artificial intelligence tools to mainstream healthcare facilities.

To address the impacts of climate change, the Jameel Observatory will be instrumental in developing data and forecasting tools to mitigate risks in agriculture and pastoralism, ensuring food security for IsDB member nations.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of IsDB and Community Jameel to creating sustainable solutions for global development challenges, fortifying resilience across diverse sectors, and improving lives in vulnerable communities.

