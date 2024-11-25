Azerbaijan sees significant increase in sugar beet harvest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has recorded a notable increase in the production of sugar beets during the current agricultural year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Agriculture shows that the country harvested 164,500 tons of sugar beets from January through October this year, marking a rise of 31.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Recent figures from the ministry indicate that sugar beets were planted across 25 regions of Azerbaijan, with the highest plantings recorded in the Hajigabul (1,328 ha), Tovuz (1,223 ha), and Salyan (1,030 ha) districts.

Harvesting of sugar beets is still ongoing, and as of November 20, the average yield stands at more than 400 centners per hectare.

The government provides subsidies for sugar beet cultivation, with farmers receiving payments based on the irrigation systems used.

According to the decision of the Agricultural Subsidy Council, starting from the next agricultural year, farmers will receive a subsidy of 19 manat ($11.1) per ton of sugar beets grown on fields equipped with modern irrigation systems and delivered to the supplying company.

For sugar beets grown on fields without modern irrigation systems, farmers will receive a subsidy of 18 manat ($10.5) per ton.