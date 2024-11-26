UNEC expands its international academic outreach (PHOTO)

The Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Professor Adalat Muradov, has undertaken an official visit to the University of Patras (UPATRAS) in Greece.

During the meeting with the Rector of the University of Patras, Professor Christos Bouras, the parties engaged in comprehensive discussions on fostering academic collaboration between the two institutions.

Following the deliberations, a mutual agreement was reached to establish a Joint Master's Program between UNEC and the University of Patras, which is ranked 3rd in Greece and 761-770 globally in the QS International Rankings, serving approximately 30,000 students. A memorandum of understanding was signed by both rectors to jointly apply for a relevant grant to fund the program.

Furthermore, both institutions agreed to initiate the exchange of students and faculty, as well as to involve sabbatical professors from the University of Patras in academic activities at UNEC, thereby enhancing bilateral cooperation and academic excellence.