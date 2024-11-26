Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The price point for Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil experienced a downward adjustment of $1.82, concluding at $74.7 per barrel on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta as of November 25, when compared to the previous metric, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $1.85 (to $73.45 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.88 per barrel, $1.76 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea declined by $1.83 on November 25, compared to the previous indication, to $74.29.

The official exchange rate on November 26 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

