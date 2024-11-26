SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton brainstorm geothermal energy projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and DeGolyer and MacNaughton have discussed geothermal energy projects, Trend reports via the SOCAR statement.

In a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Chairman, CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton John Wallis, the parties acknowledged the fruitful harvest of their collaborative endeavors.

The parties discussed work on optimizing field development plans, refining reserves, creating integrated models, as well as projects in geothermal energy and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Furthermore, the parties engaged in a dance of perspectives on various matters that spark a shared flame of interest.

