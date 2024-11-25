Azerbaijan arrests military expert on suspicion of leaking national secrets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The nation's Prosecutor General's Office, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, is always on the ball, taking steps to nip in the bud any spread of information that could spill the beans on state secrets or any details that are a no-go for publication in the media and online, Trend reports.

Monitoring of mass media and internet resources revealed that on November 22 of this year, Adalat Verdiyev, the chief of staff of civil defense at the public law entity “Center for Public Health and Reforms” under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, a qualified officer who has completed military service in the Armed Forces, has inflicted significant harm to the legally protected interests of the country.

On this account, a criminal case has been initiated about this matter, and the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office has been assigned the preliminary investigation.

“The investigation revealed that Adalat Verdiyev, a military expert who took part in the media tour to the liberated territories on November 22, created a video that displayed the locations of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan's combat points, the locations of the Border Troops, their coordinates, and the operational situation. Accompanying all this with comments, he posted this video on the social network, where an unlimited number of subscribers can view his account, i.e., there were reasonable suspicions that he, using his official powers, caused serious damage to the legally protected interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan, security, and defense capacity of the state, which led to grave consequences,” the information emphasized.

Furthermore, based on collected evidence, Adalat Verdiyev was brought as a defendant under Articles 284.1 (disclosure of state secrets) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers that caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code. The Binagadi district court chose an arrest as a measure of restraint based on the investigator's petition and the prosecutor's proposal for procedural management of the preliminary investigation. The preliminary investigation into the criminal case is ongoing, and further material will be disseminated to the public.

