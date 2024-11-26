Uzbekistan's gas trade turnover volume increases in 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $1.8 billion from January through October 2024.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure indicates an 80 percent growth compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–October 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports of natural and artificial gas amounted to $540.4 million from January through October 2024, which has increased by 17.9 percent compared to the same period last year ($458.2 million in January–October 2023).

The imports of natural and artificial gas to Uzbekistan totaled $1.3 billion during this period. This indicator shows a 131.4 percent growth year-on-year ($561.7 million in January–October 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume of mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and similar materials amounted to $4.3 billion from January through October 2024. This figure has increased by 59.2 percent compared to the same period last year ($2.7 billion in January–October 2023).