Baku marking Azerbaijan's accession to NATO Partnership for Peace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A scientific-practical conference has been held in Baku to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program's framework document, Trend reports.

The event encompassed a discussion on the historical context, present status, and future potential of Azerbaijan's collaboration with the alliance, the accomplishments of the PfP program, the nation's involvement in NATO-led peacekeeping missions, its contribution to energy security in Europe, and additional subjects related to Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO.

The conference was attended by Acting Head of the Department of Military-Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Anar Mutallimov, Assistant Deputy Secretary General of NATO for Operations Burcu San, members of foreign academic circles in related fields, analysts, as well as representatives of local government agencies and relevant educational institutions.

