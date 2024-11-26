Tajik government makes digitization of nation's economic sectors top goal

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 26. Digitalization of national economic sectors is a priority for the government of Tajikistan, said Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavqi Zavqizoda at the International Forum "Digital Tajikistan" in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

He also pointed out that the establishment of e-government and the deployment of artificial intelligence are always in the spotlight of President Emomali Rahmon.

Zavqizoda discussed the role of the digital economy in Tajikistan's economic development, as well as the government's objectives, top priorities, and accomplishments in the digitalization of the country's economic sectors. He also emphasized the significant progress made in this area.

The government is currently implementing these, which include the Digital Economy Concept for Tajikistan, the Mid-Term Digital Economy Development Program for 2021-2025, the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy for Tajikistan until 2040, the E-Commerce Program for Tajikistan for 2025-2029, and amendments to more than 100 regulatory acts.

Zavqizoda also mentioned that the share of the digital economy in global GDP averages over 15 percent, with some countries reaching up to 40 percent.

He added that the total volume of e-commerce worldwide grew from $17 trillion in 2016 to $27 trillion in 2022, an increase of 1.6 times, while the number of smartphone users rose from 1 billion in 2014 to 5 billion in 2024, a fivefold increase.

