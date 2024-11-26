Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased and 34 currencies decreased in price compared to November 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 460,292 rials and one euro is 482,281 rials, while on November 25, one euro was 479,447 rials.

Currency Rial on November 26 Rial on November 25 1 US dollar USD 460,292 461,149 1 British pound GBP 577,696 578,376 1 Swiss franc CHF 518,695 515,900 1 Swedish króna SEK 41,861 41,783 1 Norwegian krone NOK 41,437 41,644 1 Danish krone DKK 64,458 64,416 1 Indian rupee INR 5,462 5,462 1 UAE dirham AED 125,335 125,568 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,495,617 1,494,764 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 165,817 166,067 100 Japanese yens JPY 298,273 297,928 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 59,142 59,240 1 Omani rial OMR 1,195,585 1,198,109 1 Canadian dollar CAD 328,689 329,719 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 268,763 269,108 1 South African rand ZAR 25,435 25,465 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,299 13,348 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,436 4,465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 126,454 126,689 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,130 35,195 1 Syrian pound SYP 35 35 1 Australian dollar AUD 298,755 299,643 1 Saudi riyal SAR 122,745 122,973 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,224,181 1,226,460 1 Singapore dollar SGD 341,703 342,488 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 385,186 384,392 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 15,816 15,832 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 219 220 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 341,206 341,203 1 Libyan dinar LYD 94,324 94,432 1 Chinese yuan CNY 63,574 63,647 100 Thai baths THB 1,327,869 1,338,533 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 103,313 103,215 1,000 South Korean won KRW 328,489 328,757 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 649,213 650,422 1 euro EUR 482,281 479,447 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 92,296 92,417 1 Georgian lari GEL 167,870 168,401 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,003 28,981 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,756 6,771 1 Belarus ruble BYN 140,762 140,809 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 270,762 271,264 100 Philippine pesos PHP 780,348 782,051 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,170 43,222 1 Turkmen manat TMT 131,517 131,757 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,886 9,905

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 556,827 rials and $1 costs 531,439 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 541,661 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,964 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 693,000–696,000 rials, while one euro is about 726,000–729,000 rials.

