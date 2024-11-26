Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased and 34 currencies decreased in price compared to November 25.
As for CBI, $1 equals 460,292 rials and one euro is 482,281 rials, while on November 25, one euro was 479,447 rials.
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 556,827 rials and $1 costs 531,439 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 541,661 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,964 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 693,000–696,000 rials, while one euro is about 726,000–729,000 rials.
