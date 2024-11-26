Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 26

Business Materials 26 November 2024 11:07 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased and 34 currencies decreased in price compared to November 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 460,292 rials and one euro is 482,281 rials, while on November 25, one euro was 479,447 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 26

Rial on November 25

1 US dollar

USD

460,292

461,149

1 British pound

GBP

577,696

578,376

1 Swiss franc

CHF

518,695

515,900

1 Swedish króna

SEK

41,861

41,783

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

41,437

41,644

1 Danish krone

DKK

64,458

64,416

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,462

5,462

1 UAE dirham

AED

125,335

125,568

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,495,617

1,494,764

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

165,817

166,067

100 Japanese yens

JPY

298,273

297,928

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

59,142

59,240

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,195,585

1,198,109

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

328,689

329,719

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

268,763

269,108

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,435

25,465

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,299

13,348

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,436

4,465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

126,454

126,689

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,130

35,195

1 Syrian pound

SYP

35

35

1 Australian dollar

AUD

298,755

299,643

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

122,745

122,973

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,224,181

1,226,460

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

341,703

342,488

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

385,186

384,392

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

15,816

15,832

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

219

220

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

341,206

341,203

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

94,324

94,432

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

63,574

63,647

100 Thai baths

THB

1,327,869

1,338,533

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

103,313

103,215

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

328,489

328,757

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

649,213

650,422

1 euro

EUR

482,281

479,447

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

92,296

92,417

1 Georgian lari

GEL

167,870

168,401

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,003

28,981

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,756

6,771

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

140,762

140,809

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

270,762

271,264

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

780,348

782,051

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,170

43,222

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

131,517

131,757

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,886

9,905

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 556,827 rials and $1 costs 531,439 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 541,661 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,964 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 693,000–696,000 rials, while one euro is about 726,000–729,000 rials.

