Azerbaijani military attache arrested on charges of smuggling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A court hearing was held in Azerbaijan in connection with the selection of a preventive measure for Gahraman Mammadov, Trend reports.

Gahraman Mammadov is accused in a criminal case investigated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan under Articles 12.1, 206.3.2, 206.3.3 (smuggling outside the country) and 341.1 (abuse of power or excess of authority) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

By the decision of the Baku Military Court, a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months was selected for Mammadov.

According to available information, Mammadov previously held various positions in structures subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, and his last place of work was the Azerbaijani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, where he held the position of military attache.