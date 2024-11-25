Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Tajikistan to host SPECA forum in late November

Tajikistan Materials 25 November 2024 16:24 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan to host SPECA forum in late November
Photo: Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan

Follow Trend on

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 25. The 2024 Economic Forum of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) will be held on November 26-28 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports, via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the country.

The forum will focus on the theme "Green Development in the SPECA Region".

SPECA, established in 1998 by the United Nations, aims to promote economic development and strengthen regional cooperation. Over the years, the program has concentrated on key issues such as sustainable trade, digitalization, water resources, energy, and transportation.

The previous SPECA Economic Forum, held in Baku on November 21-22, 2023, was centered around the theme "Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach". After Azerbaijan, the presidency of SPECA was handed over to Tajikistan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more