Tajikistan to host SPECA forum in late November

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 25. The 2024 Economic Forum of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) will be held on November 26-28 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports, via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the country.

The forum will focus on the theme "Green Development in the SPECA Region".

SPECA, established in 1998 by the United Nations, aims to promote economic development and strengthen regional cooperation. Over the years, the program has concentrated on key issues such as sustainable trade, digitalization, water resources, energy, and transportation.

The previous SPECA Economic Forum, held in Baku on November 21-22, 2023, was centered around the theme "Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach". After Azerbaijan, the presidency of SPECA was handed over to Tajikistan.