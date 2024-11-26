Skyward Friday from AZAL: up to 30% discount on flight tickets

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has launched the Skyward Friday campaign to make travel more accessible for its passengers.

From November 26 to December 1, passengers can purchase AZAL flight tickets to more than 50 destinations with discounts of up to 30%. This offer applies to flights between November 30, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The discount campaign is valid for Economy Budget, Premium Economy, and Business Class fares on regular international flights not applying to taxes and fees.

It is worth noting that the campaign does not cover peak travel periods, codeshare, charter, or domestic flights. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the mobile app via the following link: https://bit.ly/azal-app

Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with AZAL!