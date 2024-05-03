EU remaining reliable partner of Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The EU has been remaining a reliable partner of Azerbaijan for many years, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at an event of the European Mine Action Team, Trend reports.

“The European Union has been and remains a reliable partner of Azerbaijan for many years, providing support in key areas of cooperation,” he emphasized.

According to him, from the very beginning of conflict with Armenia, the Azerbaijani people have been suffering from landmines, and the European Union provided assistance in the areas of education, housing, security, and soon joined in demining, the official noted.

“Today, mine clearance remains an extremely important priority for Azerbaijan,” Michalko added.

Last month, 141 anti-tank, 191 anti-personnel mines, and 2,502 unexploded rounds of ammunition were found and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a total of 6,038 hectares of land have been demined.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel