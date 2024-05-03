Azerbaijani media to further strengthen public trust in journalism - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani media are eager to further strengthen public trust in journalism, CEO of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the forum themed "Public Processes at the Media Level" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the adoption of the law “On media," which strengthens the legal basis of media reforms, as well as systemic steps taken in this direction, laid the foundation for a new stage of development in terms of improving the media environment of Azerbaijan, supporting the activities of media subjects, and increasing the level of professionalism of journalists.

The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction," "Proper media coverage of social issues and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage," "Effective fight against cyberbullying in the media and cyberawareness," and "Media Agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World."

