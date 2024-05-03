$30-40 billion needed to rebuild Gaza Strip - UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. To restore the Gaza Strip, which was seriously damaged during the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, $30-40 billion is needed, the director of the regional office of the UN Development Program for Arab countries Abdullah al-Dardari said, Trend reports.

"Initial estimates from the UN Development Program indicate that reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will require more than $30 billion, and this amount could reach $40 billion," he said.

According to him, the scale of destruction is great and unprecedented.