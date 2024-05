BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and ACWA Power have signed an executive agreement on a 200 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and a framework agreement on a 200 MW onshore wind power project, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel