Azerbaijan discloses number of houses to be built in Aghdam villages by end of 2026

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 3. Construction of 719 houses in Khidirli village of Aghdam district, 203 houses in Sarijali village, and 292 houses in Kangarli village is planned to be completed by the end of 2026, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the "Impact of landmines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances on cultural property" special session held in Aghdam city during the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

To note, participants of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” are on a visit to the city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation. A special session on "Impact of landmines, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordinances on cultural property" is being held at the Aghdam Conference Center as part of the forum.

The session is moderated by Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

