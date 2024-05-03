Azerbaijan's Agdam hosting special session on impact of mines on cultural legacy

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 3. A special conference themed “Impact of landmines , improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinances on cultural property” is being held at the Aghdam Conference Center within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

The conference moderator is the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

