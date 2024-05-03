ADB seeks to achieve sustainable future for South Caucasus - Masatsugu Asakawa

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Asian Development Bank (ADB) seeks to achieve a sustainable future for the South Caucasus, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said on the sidelines of the 57th annual meeting of the bank in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

"ADB is actively monitoring the situation in Georgia, recognizing that political stability is fundamental to prosperity, with civil societies playing a crucial role. ADB has forged partnerships with diverse civil society organizations, recognizing their significance in enhancing governance. Our commitment remains steadfast in realizing a sustainable future for the region," he said.

