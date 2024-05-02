Azerbaijani FM holds debates with Special Envoy of Russian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the current regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the active participation and contribution of the Russian side to prestigious international events held in our country, including the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. It was emphasized that the existing high-level dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, as well as intensive contacts, contribute to the development of relations between the countries. The importance of continuing bilateral cooperation between the two countries within regional and international formats was noted.

Referring to the work done within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, the Minister noted new opportunities for cooperation in this direction.

Informing about the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, including the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Minister noted that the recent agreement reached between the delimitation commissions is a very positive progress within the peace agenda. He noted that our country is determined to achieve real results in all elements of the normalization process.

The Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, highlighted the broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially education, culture, technology, and innovation, and emphasized the importance of joint activities in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

