President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, will embark on a state visit to Uzbekistan this year, Trend reports.

Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers, made this announcement during the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission.

He mentioned that both sides are currently preparing a program of various events, including a Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum and Kyrgyz Culture Days in Uzbekistan with the participation of the heads of both states, among others.

"This visit should become another breakthrough event in Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and give an important impetus to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," Japarov said.

To note, the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held its XI meeting in Tashkent in both narrow and expanded formats. Following the meeting, the protocol was signed.