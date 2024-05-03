Individual appeal investigations need to follow media principles - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Observance of objectivity, media principles in the investigation of individual appeals of persons representing vulnerable groups, and clarification of information from an official source are also important points, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the forum on Public Processes in the Media Plane's opening ceremony.

According to him, nowadays, mass media play an important role in regularly informing the public about reforms in the spheres of labor, employment, social protection, social support programs, innovative innovations in these spheres, etc.

To note, Baku is hosting a forum on "Public Processes in the Media Plane" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan. The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction," "Proper media coverage of social issues and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage," "Effective fight against cyberbullying in media and cyber awareness," and "Media Agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel