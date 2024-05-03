AccessBank raised USD 5 million from Swiss asset manager – responsAbility Investment AG

AccessBank, proudly announces the financial support from its investor– responsAbility Investment AG, a prestigious international financial institution. AccessBank has structured the Loan Agreement with two financial inclusion funds managed by responsAbility. The bank concluded a 3-year Loan Agreement securing a total amount of USD 3 million and a loan of USD 2 million. The funds raised will be utilized for initiatives aimed at encouraging and developing entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, including the financing of microloans, which is one of the Bank’s top priorities.

“We are thrilled to secure this financial support from our esteemed investor, responsAbility Investment AG. This transaction is not merely a business transaction, but also the establishment of a trusting relationship, underscoring our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses in Azerbaijan. With these funds, we will further strengthen our initiatives to foster economic growth and prosperity in the region. Each loan is an opportunity to reach new horizons, and we are proud to be a part of this journey. Our goal is to be a reliable partner on the path to financial stability and prosperity for our customers”, said Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank.

responsAbility is recognized as one of the world's leading impact asset management and development investment companies. The Company operates a series of investment vehicles that provide private placements of debt and private equity, primarily in unlisted companies with business models in developing and emerging economies. Their involvement in this Loan Agreement reflects their confidence in AccessBank's vision and capabilities. responsAbility has more than USD 4.5 billion in assets invested in more than 250 companies across nearly 70 countries.

AccessBank, a pioneer in the microfinancing market, has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 33 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 19 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs. For more detailed information on the branh offices, please follow: http://bit.ly/accessbank-filiallar

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit the website at www.accessbank.az. You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

AccessBank CJSC operates under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's Head Office is located at 3 Tbilisi avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.