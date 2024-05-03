ADB negotiates sustainable procurement action plan cooperation with Azerbaijan - official

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. ADB is negotiating with Azerbaijan to develop an action plan for cooperation in sustainable procurement, ADB's Deputy Director General and Chief Procurement Officer of the Asian Development Bank's Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department Jeff Taylor told reporters, Trend reports.

"We are holding consultations with the Azerbaijani government." Then, based on that, we will create an agreement and an action plan. ADB has conducted diagnostics in this area in Azerbaijan. Sustainable procurement is a developing practice. I can think of India as an example. India has introduced green professional certification for environmentally friendly products. There are several similar initiatives, and we are looking at them opportunistically. When we see them, we will support them. We will be more than happy to support Azerbaijan. I am sure that initiatives worthy of additional support and attention are being implemented there," he said.

To note, the theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The opening session marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the guest of honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

