Presidents of Tajikistan, Russia agree to strengthen co-op in labor migration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 3. President of Tajikistan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of labor migration, Trend reports.

The Tajik president's press service reports that the presidents agreed over the phone to direct the relevant authorities on both sides to step up their efforts in this area.

The heads of state also highlighted the close coordination between law enforcement agencies and special services in combating terrorism, extremism, and transnational organized crime, as well as the importance of further enhancing their cooperation.

Putin invited Rahmon to participate in the upcoming informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Moscow, as well as in events commemorating Victory Day.

On April 29, the Tajik Foreign Ministry conveyed a note to Russian Ambassador Semyon Grigoriyev expressing serious concern regarding numerous instances of overtly negative treatment toward Tajik citizens in Russia, along with widespread violations of their rights and freedoms.

On April 30, at the request of the Russian side, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a phone conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and emphasized that such negative treatment of Tajik citizens and widespread violations of their rights and freedoms do not correspond to the principles of bilateral relations.