Azerbaijan modernizes its largest power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The country's second-largest 800 megawatt Shimal (North) power plant in Shuvalan settlement is performing repair and inspection work in accordance with regulations to increase energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions, balance the integration of newly created renewable energy sources into the energy system, and maintain and strengthen the reliability and sustainability of the energy system, Trend reports.

In 2021, the 400-megawatt Shimal-1 power plant underwent a similar endeavor to improve its operational level, technical performance, and economic viability. Presently, the 400-megawatt Shimal-2 power plant is undergoing extensive maintenance.



Energoservice LLC of Azerenerji JSC, along with specialists from the Shimal power plant and Mitsubishi Power Europe, Ltd., executes the tasks. The integration of novel technologies and supplementary digital equipment will improve the facility's operational effectiveness. Simultaneously, the amount of fuel equivalent consumed per kilowatt-hour will decrease from the previous 220–222 grams to 215-216 grams, which will not only conserve natural gas but also contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions.

Additionally, Azerenerji is repairing the small HPP, which recycles Shimal-2 cooling water into the sea. Shimal is the most efficient thermal power plant in the country and the South Caucasus region, with a 57 percent efficiency ratio.

