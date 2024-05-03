Azerbaijan hosts Team Europe mine action initiative event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan is holding Team Europe mine action initiative event aided by the EU representation in the country, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, along with Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, Director-General of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, and Ambassadors from European Union member states to Azerbaijan, are participating in the event.

