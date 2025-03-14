We need to build security mechanisms that will be inclusive, eliminate any threat of another military confrontation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. It's important to protect the region from any crises around us. Fortunately, the region of the South Caucasus for decades was an area of confrontation and hostility. So now, we have a relatively quiet period. So, we need to concentrate on that, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

“We need to build security mechanisms that will be inclusive, eliminate any threat of another military confrontation, and try to live in the neighborhood as we used to in the times of the Soviet Union,” the head of state noted.