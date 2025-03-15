Greece's ex-PM stresses necessity of int'l cooperation in AI and high-tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Cooperation between the US and China in the field of AI and advanced technologies is crucial for global security, the Prime minister of Greece in 2009-2011, George Papandreou said at a panel discussion on "New Technologies for New World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“One of the key questions today is who controls AI and advanced technologies? Is the power over AI concentrated in the hands of a narrow circle of people, or are these technologies managed in the public interest? In Western countries, especially in the US, we are seeing an increasing concentration of control in the hands of techno-oligarchs. The power over advanced technologies is becoming less and less distributed and more and more closed to public scrutiny,” he said.

Papandreou emphasized that the main thing is how these technologies will be used: to increase the power and influence of elites, to control citizens or for the benefit of society, for example, to cure diseases, improve diagnostics, develop education and fight climate change.

According to him, geopolitical competition has already turned technology into a tool in the struggle for world leadership, and this is extremely dangerous. The nexus of AI and technologies of mass destruction could get out of control.

“We don't always fully understand how these systems work, which means the risks increase. This is why international cooperation, including between the US and China, is so important. Regardless of political differences, collaboration in AI and advanced technology is essential,” he emphasized.

The official also noted the importance of preventing an even greater gap between the global South and developed countries.

“Education and access to technology should contribute to the development of the poorest regions,” he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.