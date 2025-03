Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Nasir Abdulkarim Abdurrahman has been awarded the "Dostluq" Order for his significant contributions to the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine, Trend reports.

The recognition came following a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel