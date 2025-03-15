Uzbekistan's ex-FM alerts on rising power of major tech firms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The influence of large tech companies on international politics and the economy is expected to increase, said Vladimir Norov, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan,Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "New Technologies for New World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Norov noted that the influence of major technology companies—transnational corporations that control digital infrastructure and manage vast amounts of data—will continue to grow, impacting international politics, economics, and even conflicts.

"Although their innovations bring significant benefits, the unchecked power of these corporations can lead to exploitation and global instability. Rather than opposing technological progress, we must ensure it develops with ethical principles, fairness, and responsibility," he said.

Norov also highlighted the importance of finding ways to hold these corporations accountable to society.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

