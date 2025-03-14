Turkmenistan upholds global co-op at Turkic Council meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 14. The 5th meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on 12 March 2025 at the OTS Secretariat building in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyev, participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the decisions made during the 11th OTS Summit, joint activities within the organization, and the 2025 Action Plan. During the session, the heads of affiliated international OTS organizations presented reports on their activities in 2024.

The Turkmen delegation highlighted the relevance of the topic of peace and trust. Mekan Ishanguliyev provided detailed information about the country's efforts in this direction and emphasized the significance of Turkmenistan's 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality in 2025.

The Turkmen representatives also underscored the importance of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the resolution to declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan. In this context, the role of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy in consolidating international efforts to strengthen peace and trust was emphasized.

The Organization of Turkic States, founded in 2009, is an international organization that includes Turkic-speaking countries in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and beyond. It aims to promote cooperation in areas such as trade, culture, and diplomacy among its member states.