Our understanding of the global order was absolutely correct - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Our understanding of the global order was absolutely correct because we did not rely on any institution or anyone with respect to our national interests. Whether it's a war between Russia and Ukraine, or a situation in the Middle East, tensions in Africa, in some other parts of the world, the countries should understand that their destiny is in their hands, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

“The sooner they understand it, the better for them because if you always rely on someone's assistance, then first, you are vulnerable; second, you are not guaranteed that this assistance will be eternal; and third, you lose part of your sovereignty,” the head of state added.