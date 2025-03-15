Women lead charge in solving gender, security, and climate challenges - Latvia's ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Women play an important role in addressing gender, security and climate issues, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, President of Latvia 1999-2007 said during a panel discussion on “Gender-Security-Climate Nexus” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Women play a key role in shaping future generations by passing on moral values and responsibility,” she said.

According to her, any changes in the world affect women as they make up half of the world's population. In the context of climate change, she emphasized that women are at risk and are more affected by climate change.

“An important step in addressing the problem is the collection and analysis of data that will help to more accurately assess the risks and develop strategies to minimize the impact of climate change on women, especially in those regions that are most vulnerable to climate change,” Vike-Freiberga added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.