Italy welcomes conclusion of peace agreement negotiation between Armenia and Azerbaijan - MFA

14 March 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Italy welcomes the announcement on the conclusion of the draft peace agreement negotiation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Italian Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Italy welcomes the announcement on the conclusion of the draft peace agreement negotiations and the resumption of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Italian Government will continue to support the normalization process to foster peace and stability in the region," the publication says.

