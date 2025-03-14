Azerbaijan's thermal energy output for 2024 unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Azerbaijan produced around 1.39 million Gcal of heat energy in 2024, with 138,300 Gcal purchased on a wholesale basis from the Thermal Energy Center of Azerenergy OJSC, a recent report said, Trend reports.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for 2024, discussed during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, shows that 99.6 percent of the heat energy was generated using gas fuel, 0.2 percent from electricity, and 0.2 percent from diesel fuel.

Heat losses amounted to 13.2 percent, while the specific gas consumption decreased by 0.2 m³/Gcal compared to the previous year, reaching 140.2 m³/Gcal.

Moreover, about 4,600 Gcal of heat energy, or 0.3 percent of the total production, was generated in newly built boiler houses in Shusha city. Of this, 1.6 thousand Gcal, or 35.6 percent, was produced in diesel-powered boilers, and 3 thousand Gcal, or 64.4 percent, was produced using electricity.

In 2024, the total value of services provided to various consumer groups amounted to 19.73 million manats. Of this, 90.8 percent came from heating services, 6.3 percent from hot water services, and 2.9 percent from service agreements. Compared to 2023, the volume of services increased by 13.3 percent, or 2.32 million manats. Payment collection rates were 101.1 percent from budgetary organizations, 82.4 percent from other enterprises and organizations, and 77.9 percent from residential consumers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel