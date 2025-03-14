Karabakh conflict was the only one resolved based on international law - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Unfortunately, the number of conflicts is growing, and if you look at those that have been resolved, we can only see it here, in Karabakh. That's the only one, which was resolved based on international law, historical justice, and this resolution is accepted by the whole world, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

"Even now, after almost five years since the Second Karabakh War, we don't have a peace deal with Armenia. Yes, we have a quiet period, no casualties, and this is a big advantage of today's situation. But until a peace agreement is signed, this stability is not here; the same in all other parts of the world, the same in the Middle East, the same in Africa," said President Ilham Aliyev.