Azerbaijani diaspora committee fosters closer ties with Morocco via diplomatic talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov held meetings with senior officials of various official institutions and international organizations during his visit to Morocco, Trend reports via the committee statement.

Meetings with Speaker of the Moroccan Parliament's House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami, Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammad Al Malik, as well as the meetings at the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Abroad, the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad featured a wide exchange of views on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as the opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijanis living abroad and Moroccans.

The committee chairman emphasized that under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, relations between the two countries have further developed and shared information on large-scale projects that have been implemented.

Moroccan officials highly appreciated the Chairman’s visit, emphasizing the importance of exchanging experiences in diaspora activities and joint cooperation, and they noted the irreplaceable role of the diaspora in developing the relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Morocco Nazim Samadov participated in the meetings.

