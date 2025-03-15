Former Latvian minister sees Azerbaijan as most reliable partner in Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15.​ Azerbaijan is Latvia's strongest and most reliable partner in the Caucasus region, and it ought to remain so, Artis Pabriks, Latvia's former defense minister, said in an interview with Trend.

During a peripheral discourse at the XII Global Baku Forum, Pabriks articulated his anticipations regarding the outcomes of the forum.

"I am looking forward to this forum since I believe it will provide me with great insights. The ability to analyze and contrast various viewpoints and philosophies is a great benefit.

Moreover, it opens doors to building new relationships—ones that are stronger and more impactful than the old ones.

I can confidently assert that our collaboration is exceptional in relation to the relationship between Azerbaijan and Latvia. I must emphasize our strategic partnership, which has been in effect since 2017.

Azerbaijan is the strongest and most reliable partner for us in the Caucasus region, and it should remain so.

We are actively cooperating in three key areas—economy, politics, and, of course, culture—along with all matters that concern our people.

Baku plays a crucial role in this forum. It is Azerbaijan that puts on this event, and without Azerbaijan, there would be no forum. For this reason, we are deeply grateful to Azerbaijan," the former minister explained.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

